Three Gorges Reservoir brace for flood season

Ecns.cn) 14:32, June 03, 2021

The water level of the Three Gorges Reservoir drops to 149.40 meters as of as of 14: 00 on Wednesday. More than 19.6 billion cubic meters of water, about 90 percent of its capacity, has been released to brace for the flood season. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Jiayu)

