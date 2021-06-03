Home>>
Three Gorges Reservoir brace for flood season
(Ecns.cn) 14:32, June 03, 2021
The water level of the Three Gorges Reservoir drops to 149.40 meters as of as of 14: 00 on Wednesday. More than 19.6 billion cubic meters of water, about 90 percent of its capacity, has been released to brace for the flood season. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Jiayu)
