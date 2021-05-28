Vibrant colors add beauty to Korla in NW China's Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 13:35, May 28, 2021

The undated photo shows vibrant colors add beauty to Korla City after the rain, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Korla has ramped up efforts to shore up ecological protection and green development in recent years. (Photo/China News Service)

