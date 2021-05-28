Anne in Xinjiang: dancing with the Xinyu Art Troupe in Hotan

The Xinyu Art Troupe was established in 1957 in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region. One of the top art groups in northwest China, the troupe has been invited three times to perform at the Spring Festival Gala. Let’s join Anne at a song and dance gala in Hotan City and experience the power of music and dance presented by Xinyu Art Troupe.

