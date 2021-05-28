24-year-old herdsman takes mountaineering training on Muztagh Ata in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:05, May 28, 2021

Bikmirza Turdil (R) takes part in a targeted training on the Muztagh Ata in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2021. Bikmirza, a 24-year-old Kirghiz herdsman, was born and raised at the foot of the Muztagh Ata, a peak with an elevation of more than 7,500 meters, in the Pamirs of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He started to work as a guide helping climbers carry equipment and supplies at the age of 18. Climbing Muztagh Ata, a symbol of bravery, is even regarded as the coming-of-age ceremony for local youngsters. In Subax Village where Bikmirza lives, more than 100 locals provide guide services for mountaineers from China and abroad. When climbing to a higher altitude, mountaineers are much easier to get lost accordingly. Even worse, raging blizzards and frigid temperatures may befall to them at any point. "We will spare no efforts in rescuing whoever in danger," said Bikmirza. "I'm also proud to give in-time instructions and ease burdens on the climbers' shoulders, a way to keep them going on," Bikmirza said, noting that he used to put bags weighing 40 kilograms on back at most. Strong and experienced, Bikmirza and his peers, with inborn adaptabilities to the harsh environment, have gradually become indispensible for people who embark on expeditions. The golden season for local mountaineering lasts from mid-June to late August. The guides usually could earn an income from 20,000 yuan (about 3,132 U.S. dollars) to 50,000 yuan during the season. Before the mountaineering season, Bikmirza will take targeted training, in which he commutes between the base camp and the height of more than 5,000 meters many times a week. Even though he has helped many mountaineers reach as high as 6,200 meters over dozens of times a year, Bikmirza is still eager to reach the top of the mountain. "I've bought a car and a house in the nearby Akto County, and I'll have enough savings to back up my dream soon," he grinned. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

