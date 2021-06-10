A quick bite of Nang: Xinjiang’s staple roasted flatbread a crunchy delight

10:28, June 10, 2021 By Yuan Meng, Zhao Chen, Liu Ning, Luke Witzaney ( People's Daily Online

Nang, a kind of roasted flatbread, is a local specialty that the people in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region simply cannot live without. The bread exudes an invigorating smell right after being freshly baked in an artisanal oven, and after taking a bite you’ll find that its texture is extra crunchy.

With more than 300 varieties, Nang has over 2,000 years of history and is a staple food made with nothing but wheat flour and a pair of hands.

How exactly do you make them? We’ve come to Kashgar Nang Culture Park to find out.

Here, about 500,000 Nang of 17 different varieties are made each and every day, with the bread being sold to hungry customers outside of Xinjiang in addition to meeting the needs of local people in Kashgar.

The industrial park offers good employment opportunities… and is now providing jobs for more than 2,400 people. A skilled Nang baker can earn between 4,000 to 8,000 yuan every month.

One hopes that videos might one day have the technology to broadcast Nang’s delicious smells and wonderful flavors into homes and across dinner tables, but until then, don’t miss out on this delectable treat and be sure to taste it for yourself when you happen to make a stop here in Xinjiang.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)