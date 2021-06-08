In pics: Narat band in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 14:47, June 08, 2021

Members of Narat band pose for a group photo after a show at the Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 4, 2021. Narat band, a local band set up at the end of 2018, is made up of nine regular members of Han and Kazak ethnic groups. They organized the band in order to express their love for the Narat grassland and let people know about Narat. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)