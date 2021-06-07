"Uyghur Tribunal" neither legal nor credible: Chinese embassy in UK

LONDON, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "Uyghur Tribunal" is neither legal nor credible, but just another anti-China farce concocted by a few individuals with the end goal of using Xinjiang to contain China, the Chinese embassy in Britain has said.

The Chinese side is firmly opposed to it, the embassy said in a statement released on Sunday.

A four-day hearing scheduled to end on Monday is conducted by the "Uyghur Tribunal" in London and claims to gather evidence on whether the Chinese government committed "genocide" in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This so-called "tribunal" is not a judicial organ or procedure as the term suggests, the embassy said, noting that it is composed of people with ulterior motives and carries no weight or authority.

"The pseudo tribunal puts together a group of individuals who make a living out of demonizing China," the statement said, adding that it is funded by the World Uyghur Congress, an organization dedicated to separating Xinjiang from China.

The so-called "experts" and "witnesses" include Adrian Zenz, who has long been spreading lies about Xinjiang, as well as several "actors" who have been found to be habitually fabricating all sorts of "persecution" stories that never happened, the statement said.

Its "chair" Geoffrey Nice reportedly used to be a British agent, who is known for filing frivolous lawsuits, and has close ties with various anti-China forces, according to the statement.

