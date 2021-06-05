Horse team cooperative of Araxan Village in Xinjiang brings locals job opportunities

Xinhua) 14:46, June 05, 2021

Tourists ride horse at the Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 3, 2021. A horse team cooperative of Araxan Village was founded in May 2013. A total of 200 horses have been engaging in tourism services during the tourist season from May to October, bringing job opportunities to 160 people and having helped 20 poor families get rid of poverty. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

