Tourism festival held in Fuhai County of Altay, Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 10:48, June 04, 2021
Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2021 shows herdsmen competing in a wrestling game during a tourism festival in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sadat)
