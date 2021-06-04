Video: We Are China

Tourism festival held in Fuhai County of Altay, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:48, June 04, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2021 shows herdsmen competing in a wrestling game during a tourism festival in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sadat)

