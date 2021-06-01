Wild flowers in full bloom on Zhaosu Prairie in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:13, June 01, 2021

A variety of wild flowers such as baby's breath and dandelion compete to bloom on the Zhaosu prairie in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in early summer. This sea of flowers has attracted lots of tourists from across China. (Photo: China News Service/Li Wenwu)

