People in Xinjiang III
By Kou Jie (People's Daily Online) 10:19, June 04, 2021
The best way to bring the cities to life and to show how its magnificent cultural fusion and breathtaking development are the results of the co-existence of tradition and innovation is through the lives of the men and women, artists and merchants, imams and scholars, as well as families who made Xinjiang. By becoming immersed in their stories, we will embark on a journey to unveil the mystery of the finest jewel in Xinjiang's crown.
