Xinjiang police debunk lies of former kindergarten teacher

Xinhua) 16:54, June 02, 2021

URUMQI, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Sayragul Sauytbay, who claimed to be a victim of vocational education and training in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has never studied or worked in such a facility, according to a senior police official in Xinjiang.

Sayragul Sauytbay, born in 1976, became the head of a kindergarten in Zhaosu County in April 2016. In March 2018, she began to work as a primary school teacher in Zhaosu before illegally leaving the country in early April of the same year, said Yalkun Yakup, deputy director of the Xinjiang regional public security department.

Sayragul Sauytbay fraudulently obtained 470,000 yuan (about 74,000 U.S. dollars) in bank loans by falsifying housing purchase documents in 2015 and 2016, and transferred the entirety overseas to her husband. To date, she has not repaid 398,000 yuan of the loans, according to Yalkun Yakup.

Sayragul Sauytbay said she had once taught in a vocational education and training center. In fact, she has never worked in any such institution, said Yalkun Yakup.

