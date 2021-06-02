Anne in Xinjiang: savoring local specialties at Hotan Night Market

Hotan Night Market, one of the biggest night markets in southern Xinjiang, is the best place to catch a glimpse of local people’s lives if you travel to Hotan.

Featuring authentic Xinjiang cuisine, Hotan Night Market draws in large crowds of locals and tourists looking to satisfy their inner foodie, at the same time as promoting tourism in Hotan and boosting local employment. Let's enjoy a taste of Xinjiang with Anne.

