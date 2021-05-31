Anne in Xinjiang: adventure in Taklamakan Desert

Deep in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the 337,000-square-km Taklamakan Desert is the world's second largest shifting sand desert and is known as the "sea of death" across China. In the Uygur language, its name means "go in and you won't come out." Oases in it once served as important trading spots along the ancient Silk Road.

The place used to be unpopulated, but has now been turned into a scenic spot with abundant recreational facilities. Join Anne on her adventure and experience the beauty of the Taklamakan Desert.

