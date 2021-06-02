Xinjiang teacher lies about experience in training center: official

Xinhua) 16:35, June 02, 2021

URUMQI, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A retired primary school teacher from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has fabricated her experience in a vocational education and training center, a regional official has said.

Kalibinuer Sidike, a teacher at the No. 24 Primary School of Urumqi from September 1990 to February 2018, had never taught in such a facility as she claimed and all what she said about vocational education centers was nothing but lies, said Elijan Anayat, spokesperson for the regional government.

Kalibinuer Sidike went abroad to visit her daughter in October 2019 and has since not returned, seeking the "political asylum" status by fabricating her identity as a vocational education center teacher in order to take refuge in overseas anti-China forces, said the spokesperson.

In a video provided by the regional authorities, Kalibinuer Sidike's husband said reports that his wife had been forcibly sterilized were "nonsense" as "we are both in our fifties."

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson last week said the so-called Uygur Tribunal, which gathered "witnesses" in an attempt to hold a hearing on the fake claims of "genocide" in the region, was just a lie maker.

