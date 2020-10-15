All prefectures in Xinjiang covered with 750-kV power network

URUMQI, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A new ultra-high-voltage power transmission line has begun operation in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, marking the full coverage of 750-kV power network in the region.

Following 72 hours of trial operation, the 341-km 750-kV power transmission line connecting the Altay Prefecture and the northern Junggar Basin was on Wednesday put into official operation, which will increase the prefecture's outward power transmission capacity to 2 million kW.

The Altay Prefecture is rich in solar and wind power, and it used to be difficult to generate economic revenue from excess electricity due to the region's limited exploitation and transmission capacity.

With an investment of 1.67 billion yuan (247.7 million U.S. dollars), the State Grid's Xinjiang branch started building the power transmission line in September 2018 so that the prefecture could transmit and sell some of its unused power, bringing in revenue for local development.

According to the Xinjiang branch of the State Grid, the 750-kV backbone power grid has covered all prefectures in Xinjiang, ensuring power supply for the region's development.