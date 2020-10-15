Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

All prefectures in Xinjiang covered with 750-kV power network

(Xinhua)    15:52, October 15, 2020

URUMQI, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A new ultra-high-voltage power transmission line has begun operation in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, marking the full coverage of 750-kV power network in the region.

Following 72 hours of trial operation, the 341-km 750-kV power transmission line connecting the Altay Prefecture and the northern Junggar Basin was on Wednesday put into official operation, which will increase the prefecture's outward power transmission capacity to 2 million kW.

The Altay Prefecture is rich in solar and wind power, and it used to be difficult to generate economic revenue from excess electricity due to the region's limited exploitation and transmission capacity.

With an investment of 1.67 billion yuan (247.7 million U.S. dollars), the State Grid's Xinjiang branch started building the power transmission line in September 2018 so that the prefecture could transmit and sell some of its unused power, bringing in revenue for local development.

According to the Xinjiang branch of the State Grid, the 750-kV backbone power grid has covered all prefectures in Xinjiang, ensuring power supply for the region's development.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhange Wenjie, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York