After undergoing a year of construction, the first phase of the 4.37-km-long Cuigezhuang Horse Road officially opened to the public on Oct. 28, in Chaoyang District, Beijing.

Not only can citizens gallop in professional equestrian competitions, but they can also ride horses on the road to enjoy the beautiful scenery. Located in the northeast of Beijing, Cuigezhuang runs along many famous scenic spots such as the Heliqi wetland and Red Brick Art Museum.

Autumn scenery along the horse road. (The Beijing News/Wang Fei)

After opening, it emerges as a competition field for equestrian sports, while helping to meet the needs of the public for sightseeing and providing services related to riding along the horse road, including light carriage driving.

Autumn scenery along the horse road. (The Beijing News/Wang Fei)

In the future, Cuigezhuang township will hold popular science, culture and art exchanges, as well as research activities related to horse culture, to promote the integration of horse culture and public life and provide green space for local residents to combine sports and daily rest through interaction with the equestrian industry, Wu Xuanhui, Secretary of the Party committee of Cuigezhuang township, pointed out.

An equestrian gives a performance at the launching ceremony. (The Beijing News/Wang Fei)

"In the future, we will also start the second phase construction of Horse Road, enhancing the experience of the local traditional culture, building an urban greenway to integrate ecological rest, historical recollection, cultural education and sports leisure," Wu added.