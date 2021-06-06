Languages

Sunday, June 06, 2021

Ethnic Kazakh herdsmen move livestock to summer pastures in China's Xinjiang

Ethnic Kazakh herdsmen move livestock to summer pastures in China's Xinjiang
Ethnic Kazakh herdsmen move their livestock to summer pastures in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Sadat)

