Ethnic Kazakh herdsmen move livestock to summer pastures in China's Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 10:56, June 06, 2021
|Ethnic Kazakh herdsmen move their livestock to summer pastures in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Sadat)
