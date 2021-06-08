Xinjiang's Alashankou port sees roaring cross-border e-commerce business

Aerial photo shows the Alashankou Railway Station in Alashankou City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Sadat)

URUMQI, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The customs of Alashankou Port, also known as Alataw Pass, said that more than 57 million cross-border e-commerce packages worth over 1 billion yuan (about 160 million U.S. dollars) have been exported via the port since January 2020.

Toys, digital products, clothing and daily commodities manufactured in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Guangdong have been shipped to Europe by road and freight trains since the cross-border e-commerce business was launched in the inland port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in January 2020.

Streamlined customs clearance at the port has helped slash delivery time and costs and improved customer experience, said Yang Ping, an operator with Alashankou international express railway company.

Alashankou is China's closest railway port to the European Union.

