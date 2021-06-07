First desert expressway in Xinjiang expected to complete this year

Ecns.cn) 14:06, June 07, 2021

This photo shows the construction site of S21 Altay-Urumqi Expressway in Fuhai County, Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 6, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Large pavers and road rollers lay cement stabilized bases in sections to prepare for the asphalt paving. The Altay-Urumqi Expressway is located in the northern part of Xinjiang, with a total length of more than 340 kilometers, crossing the Gurbantungut Desert and the Junggar Basin. The Altay-Urumqi Expressway will become the first desert expressway in Xinjiang after completion. The construction is expected to complete within this year.

