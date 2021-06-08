Home>>
People in Xinjiang IV
By Kou Jie (People's Daily Online) 11:25, June 08, 2021
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- First desert expressway in Xinjiang expected to complete this year
- "Uyghur Tribunal" neither legal nor credible: Chinese embassy in UK
- Xinjiang sees record new energy power generation efficiency
- Ethnic Kazakh herdsmen move livestock to summer pastures in China's Xinjiang
- Horse team cooperative of Araxan Village in Xinjiang brings locals job opportunities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.