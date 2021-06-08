Anne in Xinjiang: Immersed in a shopping paradise at the Grand Bazaar

The Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar is the largest bazaar in the world by scale, combining Islamic culture, architecture, ethnic commerce, tourism and entertainment. It is also one of the most famous landmarks in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China.

The bazaar is a perfect place to browse and buy regional products. There are also imported products from nearby countries like Russia and Mongolia.

