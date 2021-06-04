Anne in Xinjiang: Drunk in Turpan Winery

With its dry and sunny climate, Turpan, a city in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is famous for its grape production. Due to its abundance of grapes, the city has focused on developing its winery industry.

According to local authorities, the city expects to have more than 100 boutique wineries by 2023, with the industry's revenue reaching 10 billion yuan by the end of 2025. Let’s join Anne to taste some fine wine in Turpan.

