Anne in Xinjiang: exploring the mysteries of Lop Nur village

Lop Nur People Village is located in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where the Tarim River flows through the deserts with populus euphratica forests' reflection on the shimmering waves.

Lop Nur people, one of the oldest groups to live in the Taklamakan Desert, depended basically on fishing for their livelihood and developed a distinct culture based on their unique lifestyle. Yuli is known for its natural scenery and ethnic culture and continues to attract numerous tourists from home and abroad.

Today, most Lop Nur people have abandoned their traditional lifestyle. But there are still a few locals who stick to the traditions of fishing and making canoes out of populus euphratica trees. Join Anne as we explore the mysterious culture of Lop Nur village.

