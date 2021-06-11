In pics: Wetland protects ecology of Haikou, south China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online) 15:28, June 11, 2021

Photo taken in June 2021 shows the lush grass and clear water of Tanfengyang wetland park in Haikou, south China’s Hainan province. The core zone of the park is a wetland formed from a series of volcanic eruptions that covers an area of more than 320 hectares. The unique volcanic geological landform creates conditions suitable to turn the wetland into a reservoir for flood control and water purification, apart from providing an ideal habitat for wild plants and animals. (Photo courtesy of the Haikou Wetland Protection and Management Center)

