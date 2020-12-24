Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Dongzhaigang wetland ecological rehabilitation project accomplished

(Xinhua)    10:40, December 24, 2020

A kingfisher perches on a mangrove tree at Sanjiang mangrove wetland park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 23, 2020. The Dongzhaigang wetland ecological rehabilitation project was accomplished recently, according to the Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve Authority in Haikou. Kicked off on March 18, 2019, the project aimed to effectively rehabilitate the ecological systems including mangrove forests along the seashore of Dongzhaigang so that migrant birds in the country may find better habitats in winter time. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)


