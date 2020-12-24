Dongzhaigang wetland ecological rehabilitation project accomplished

A kingfisher perches on a mangrove tree at Sanjiang mangrove wetland park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 23, 2020. The Dongzhaigang wetland ecological rehabilitation project was accomplished recently, according to the Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve Authority in Haikou. Kicked off on March 18, 2019, the project aimed to effectively rehabilitate the ecological systems including mangrove forests along the seashore of Dongzhaigang so that migrant birds in the country may find better habitats in winter time. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)