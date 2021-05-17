Tiaozini Wetland shows harmonious coexistence of human and nature

Ecns.cn) 14:16, May 17, 2021

Photo taken on May 13 shows the harmonious coexistence of man and nature in Tiaozini Wetland in Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Yang Bo)

Tiaozini Wetland was named for its strip river branches. With a total area of 270 square kilometers and 10.77 square kilometers of core area, the Wetland is the core area of the World Heritage Site --the Yellow (Bohai) Sea Migratory Bird Habitat (Phase I).

In recent years, Dongtai City has actively cultivated the wetland, promoting wetland restoration and protection. Tiaozini Wetland has become an ideal habitat for rare birds and a unique sea view line.

