Wild population of Chinese crocodile lizards remains stable
(Xinhua) 13:31, May 16, 2021
Photo shows the close-up of a Chinese crocodile lizard in the Guangdong Luokeng Chinese crocodile lizard national nature reserve, in south China's Guangdong Province, May 13, 2021. The endangered Chinese crocodile lizard has been put under level-one protection in China. The Guangdong Luokeng Chinese crocodile lizard national nature reserve has been committed to breeding the lizards and researching those that were released into the wild. Through persisting efforts, the wild population of the Chinese crocodile lizards remains stable in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Photos
