Wild fowls idle at Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont, California

Xinhua) 11:13, April 28, 2021

Wild fowls idle at the Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont, California, the United States, April 26, 2021. (Photo by Dong Xudong/Xinhua)

