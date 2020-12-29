In pics: black-faced spoonbills at wetland park in Hainan

A flock of black-faced spoonbills are seen at a wetland park in Guangcun Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2020. Many black-faced spoonbills come to Danzhou for the warm weather there in the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
China-Europe freight trains makes institutional innovation …
World's first 350 km/h freight train off assembly line
China's new carrier rocket Long March-8 makes maiden flight
China’s second Type 075 amphibious assault ship starts firs…
Green development gains steam under Xi's thought on ecologi…