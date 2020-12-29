Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020
In pics: black-faced spoonbills at wetland park in Hainan

(Xinhua)    10:09, December 29, 2020

A flock of black-faced spoonbills are seen at a wetland park in Guangcun Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2020. Many black-faced spoonbills come to Danzhou for the warm weather there in the winter. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)


