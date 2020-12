Wenchang Chicken is regarded as one of the top "Four Famous Cuisines" in south China's Hainan Province. The most common cooking method of Wenchang Chicken is "Baizhan", or "Baiqie", with the chicken immersed in boiling water without adding any other flavor.

Wenchang Chicken, South China's Hainan Province on Dec. 16, 2020. (People's Daily Online/Wang Shuo)