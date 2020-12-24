Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China sees over 35 bln kg of annual grain loss before consumption: report

(Xinhua)    11:36, December 24, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China sees over 35 billion kg of grain loss at pre-consumption stages including storage, transportation and processing, says a report.

The report, based on nationwide field research by National People's Congress (NPC) deputies, was on Wednesday submitted to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the NPC, China's top legislature.

The country's annual grain output has crossed 650 million tonnes for five consecutive years, with self-sufficiency rates of rice and wheat surpassing 100 percent and self-sufficiency rate of cereals over 95 percent, according to the report.

Despite sufficient grain reserves, the country maintains a tight balance between supply and demand, the report reads, adding that reducing grain loss and food waste has become an essential part in safeguarding food security.

Pre-consumption grain loss in the country is heavy due to factors including outdated storage facilities, logistics equipment and processing techniques, it says.

The report also mentions the issue of food waste during human consumption, saying that up to 18 billion kg of food is wasted every year in the catering industry in cities.

The report points out the measures and policies initiated by the country to prevent grain loss and food waste as well as the progress achieved.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York