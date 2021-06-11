Paddy field paintings show beauty of Ningxia

Ecns.cn) 11:28, June 11, 2021

This photo taken on June 10, 2021, shows a rice paddy field painting under Helan Mountain in Helan County, Yinchuan City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Zeyang)

Rice paddy field paintings in Rice Fishing Space Rural Ecological Sightseeing Park in Helan County showed the beauty of Ningxia. The park has become an internet celebrity scenic spot of Ningxia, attracting more than 200,000 tourists from all over the country.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)