Zhenluo Yellow River Bridge of Wuhai-Maqin expressway finishes final stage for closure
(Xinhua) 10:28, April 12, 2021
Photo taken on April 11, 2021 shows the construction site of Zhenluo Yellow River Bridge in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The 1,289-meter-long Zhenluo Yellow River Bridge in the Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway finished its final stage for closure Sunday. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)
Photos
