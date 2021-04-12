Zhenluo Yellow River Bridge of Wuhai-Maqin expressway finishes final stage for closure

April 12, 2021

Photo taken on April 11, 2021 shows the construction site of Zhenluo Yellow River Bridge in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The 1,289-meter-long Zhenluo Yellow River Bridge in the Ningxia section of the Wuhai-Maqin expressway finished its final stage for closure Sunday. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

