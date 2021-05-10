China's Ningxia logs 449 close contacts of new COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 13:18, May 10, 2021

YINCHUAN, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Yinchuan City, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has tracked 133 close contacts and 316 secondary close contacts of a new imported COVID-19 case reported on Saturday, according to the local COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

A total of 355 close contacts were quarantined at designated places and tested negative for the coronavirus. Besides, 11,244 of Yinchuan's residents have been sampled for nucleic acid tests, with 7,103 samples testing negative for COVID-19 and the remaining still being tested.

The newly-confirmed imported case, a male, arrived in Yinchuan on Friday after 14-day medical observation and three nucleic acid tests in Shanghai. The 32-year-old was found positive during a nucleic acid test after he arrived at Yinchuan Hedong International Airport.

Further epidemiological investigations are underway, and the venues he visited have been disinfected.

