Hong Kong reports 5 more imported COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 17:00, May 08, 2021
HONG KONG, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all of which were imported, taking the total tally to 11,806.
According to the CHP, the new infections involved one male and four females aged between one and 40 who arrived from Indonesia and Spain.
A total of 74 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including 15 local cases. Of the 15 local cases, one had an unknown infection source, the CHP said.
Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. Official data showed some 1,662,100 vaccine doses had been administered in Hong Kong as of Friday, with about 623,800 people fully vaccinated against the pandemic.
