Languages

Friday, May 07, 2021

Home>>

Japan extends state of emergency to May 31 over COVID-19

(Xinhua) 16:34, May 07, 2021

TOKYO, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Japan on Friday extended the state of emergency over COVID-19 for Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto until the end of May.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories