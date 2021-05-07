Home>>
Japan extends state of emergency to May 31 over COVID-19
(Xinhua) 16:34, May 07, 2021
TOKYO, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Japan on Friday extended the state of emergency over COVID-19 for Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto until the end of May.
