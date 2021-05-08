Home>>
Night curfew imposed by state government amidst rising COVID-19 cases in Agartala, India
(Xinhua) 10:16, May 08, 2021
Photo taken on May 7, 2021 shows highways during a night curfew imposed by the state government amidst rising COVID-19 cases in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura. (Str/Xinhua)
