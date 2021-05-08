Shandong upgrades health codes to "gilt-edged" version to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

May 08, 2021

In this combo photo, the upper part taken on Jan. 4, 2021 shows Li Huiting, a medical worker, receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Shandong No. 3 provincial hospital in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, and the lower part taken on May 8, 2021 shows Li Huiting displaying her "gilt-edged" green health code. To encourage more people to receive COVID-19 vaccination, the health authority in Shandong has upgraded the health codes to the "gilt-edged" version as of May 3, 2021 for all those who have accomplished the vaccination procedure. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

