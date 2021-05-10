Chinese medical team helps build "anti-epidemic shield" for cooperation projects in Laos

Xinhua, May 10, 2021

VIENTIANE, May 9 (Xinhua) -- After arriving in Laos on Tuesday, the medical expert team sent by the Chinese government has coordinated with the Lao side to fully carry out its job to join the fight against COVID-19 here, and has also helped build an "anti-epidemic shield" for cooperation projects and for the Chinese people in Laos.

The Chinese medical expert team has been to the Lao Ministry of Health to participate in the regular epidemic prevention and control meetings and on-site working conferences since the second day after its arrival, and has been going to the designated hospitals and temporary hospitals for treating COVID-19 infected cases, quarantine centers, virus sampling sites, laboratories, and border checkpoints in Laos, to exchange views and experience with the Lao colleagues and to provide suggestions and training courses to the Lao side, as well as directing the Chinese people and enterprises engaged in cooperation projects to handle the epidemic prevention and control, and reassure the infected Chinese compatriots.

The team of Chinese medical experts, along with medical materials, arrived in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday to assist Laos in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical team includes experts in infection prevention and control, intensive care, epidemics, and laboratory testing.

Laos has been seeing a surge of COVID-19 infections recently. The Chinese medical team will help the Lao side in upgrading the precaution and treatment scheme, improving the technical level and response capabilities, studying the trend of the COVID-19 epidemic and making corresponding recommendations.

