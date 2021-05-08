Chinese medical team visits COVID-19 sampling site in Vientiane, Laos

Xinhua) 10:14, May 08, 2021

Members of a Chinese medical expert team inspect a COVID-19 sampling site in Vientiane, Laos, May 7, 2021. A team of Chinese medical experts, along with medical materials, arrived in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday to assist Laos in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical team will help the Lao side in upgrading the precaution and treatment scheme, improving the technical level and response capabilities, studying the trend of the COVID-19 epidemic and making corresponding recommendations. (Chinese medical expert team/Handout via Xinhua)

