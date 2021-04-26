Xi exchanges congratulatory messages with Lao president on 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:20, April 26, 2021

Photo taken on May 31, 2020 shows the construction site of the China-Laos Railway in northern Laos. (Photo by Pan Longzhu/Xinhua)

Since the two sides established diplomatic relationship 60 years ago, China and Laos have maintained mutual understanding and enjoyed sincere exchanges, with both sides sticking to the practice and promotion of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, said Xi.

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao president, over the 60th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi said China and Laos are friendly socialist neighbors and an unbreakable community with a shared future.

Since the two sides established diplomatic relationship 60 years ago, China and Laos have maintained mutual understanding and enjoyed sincere exchanges, with both sides sticking to the practice and promotion of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, said Xi.

That has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries, set up a model for inter-state relations, and made positive contributions to pushing ahead the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

Workers unload China-donated vaccines at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, on Feb. 8, 2021. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

After the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, China and Laos have stood together and worked hand in hand fighting the pandemic, vividly illustrating the spirit of a community with a shared future which features supporting each other through thick and thin.

Stressing that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Laos bilateral relations, Xi said that he stands ready to work with Thongloun to implement the action plan on the China-Laos community with a shared future as the main line, promote high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and consistently promote the building of such a community in the next 60 years, so that people of the two countries can forever be good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners.

In his message, Thongloun warmly congratulated the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi as the core on its great achievements in promoting the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and sincerely thanked China for its valuable assistance and vigorous support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the social and economic development.

Noting that the Laos-China relations are at their best in history, Thongloun said that Laos is ready to deepen its comprehensive strategic cooperation with China, expand friendly exchanges in various fields and promote constant development in building the Laos-China community with a shared future.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2020 shows a view of the Vientiane-Vangvieng section of the China-Laos expressway in Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged congratulations with his Lao counterpart, Phankham Viphavanh.

In his message, Li said that standing at a new historical starting point, the Chinese side is willing to consolidate political mutual trust with the Lao side, enhance win-win cooperation of mutual benefits, successfully conduct celebratory events for the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties and the Year of China-Laos Friendship, constantly enrich the China-Laos community with a shared future, and inject strong momentum into the comprehensive strategic cooperation with Laos.

For his part, Phankham said that Laos has always cherished the Laos-China friendly relations, and is willing to carry forward the fine traditions with China, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and make concrete progress in building the Laos-China community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)