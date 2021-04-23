Xi Jinping on reading

Xinhua) 16:46, April 23, 2021

People read books at a library during the New Year holiday in Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 2, 2021. (Photo by Zeng Yong/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the cultivation of the reading habit among Chinese people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions emphasized the importance of reading. The following are some highlights of his quotes:

-- Reading invigorates people's mind, gives them inspiration and cultivates their morality.

-- If people read more, the Chinese ethos will become richer and more profound. The habit of reading ought to be promoted, and our society should be made one that is filled with the aroma of books.

-- Libraries are a key mark of the level of a country's cultural development, and are important venues where the national spirit is nourished and cultural confidence cultivated.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)