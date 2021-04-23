China to control, phase down coal consumption in next decade: Xi

Xinhua) 13:37, April 23, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects and limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), President Xi Jinping said on Thursday while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China will phase down coal consumption, Xi said, reiterating the country's commitment to peaking carbon emissions before 2030 and realizing carbon neutrality before 2060.

China has decided to accept the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and tighten regulations over non-carbon dioxide emissions, Xi noted, adding that a national carbon market will start trading.

Stressing the targets of carbon peak and carbon neutrality have been added to China's overall plan for ecological conservation, Xi said the country is making an action plan and taking strong nationwide actions toward carbon peak.

Support is being given to peaking pioneers from localities, sectors and companies, Xi said.

