Xi's Boao speech boosts confidence in promoting world prosperity, development -- experts

Xinhua) 11:24, April 23, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the 2021 annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) has boosted global confidence over upholding multilateralism, improving global governance and promoting prosperity and development in Asia and the world, experts have said.

In his keynote speech entitled "Pulling Together Through Adversity and Toward a Shared Future for All" delivered via video, Xi called on all countries in Asia and beyond to answer the "call of our times," defeat the pandemic through solidarity, strengthen global governance, and keep pursuing a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi's speech demonstrated China's determination to expand reform and opening up, said Adnene Ben Haj Aissa, executive director of Partners in Population and Development (PPD), an intergovernmental organization for promoting South-South cooperation.

It shows the country's responsibility in the context of building a community of shared future for mankind and also manifests China's commitment as a major developing country to boosting confidence in global economic recovery, the expert said.

He added that the PPD is committed to supporting efforts of the Chinese government for promoting global solidarity and reinforcing multilateralism.

"President Xi's speech is focused on how the problems that humankind is facing could be solved, and he has offered solutions for those problems as well," said Rupak Sapkota, deputy executive director at the Institute of Foreign Affairs, a semi autonomous foreign policy advisory body under the Nepali Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

What Xi stressed in the speech has demonstrated China's responsibility as a major country, such as that world affairs should be handled through extensive consultation, and the future of the world should be decided by all countries working together, and calling for solidarity and cooperation to create a future of health and security.

Adhere Cavince, an international relations researcher with a focus on China-Africa relations, said Xi has in his speech called on the world to follow the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and uphold true multilateralism.

"At a time when the world is facing common enemies such as the COVID-19 global health crisis, climate change, poverty and inequality, President Xi's sentiments could not be timelier," the expert said.

Only by working together can countries realize the fruits of true multilateralism and surmount cross-border challenges afflicting humanity, he added.

Xi has put forward China's solutions to the multifaceted challenges facing mankind, which boosted the confidence of countries around the world, said Boonyong Yongcharoenrat, vice president of Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The Belt and Road Initiative is expected to become a focus of enhanced cooperation among countries and play a bigger role in mitigating the impact of the pandemic, promoting economic recovery and reducing poverty, he said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)