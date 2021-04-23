Home>>
President Xi, a literature buff
(People's Daily) 09:44, April 23, 2021
"Reading is a way of life for me," said Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Reading all kinds of books is my life-long hobby."
Whether in Liangjiahe or Zhengding, whether as a local official or national leader, Xi has remained obsessed with reading. He loves to meet writers and exchange views about ideals and the nation. It is said this habit supports good leadership and allows Xi to cite classics during his overseas visits.
