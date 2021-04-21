Xi to attend Leaders Summit on Climate

Xinhua) 11:25, April 21, 2021

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver an important speech at the Leaders Summit on Climate in Beijing on April 22 through videolink, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.

