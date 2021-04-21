UN chief calls for real action to fight climate change

Xinhua) 08:56, April 21, 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for specific commitments and real action to fight climate change, after speaking out about the severity of the climatic disruptions that have raged the planet.

The UN chief met reporters at a joint news conference with Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas to launch the State of the Global Climate in 2020 Report.

