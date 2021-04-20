Chinese envoy to UN encourages more people to use Chinese language

Xinhua) 15:39, April 20, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday encouraged more people to use the Chinese language as a means of knowing more about China and the United Nations (UN).

In a video message, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, noted that April 20 is the UN Chinese Language Day.

"Legend has it that Cangjie created Chinese characters on this day. The Chinese language, written in Chinese characters, is a crystallization of Chinese wisdom and a common asset of all humankind," he said.

"Chinese is one of the six official languages of the UN. The use of Chinese has ensured the effective implementation of the work of the UN and enhanced the understanding of the UN by the Chinese people and Chinese speakers," the ambassador said. "We hope that the UN will continue to uphold multilingualism and strive to achieve equality in the use of Chinese and other official languages."

The Chinese language, he said, has witnessed the history of the UN's founding and China's participation in UN endeavors.

"In the five decades since the restoration of its lawful seat in the UN, China has actively participated in UN's work, firmly upheld the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and made significant contributions to world peace and development," said Zhang.

"On the occasion of the 12th Chinese Language Day, I express my hope that more people will love and learn the Chinese language, and use it to know more about China and the UN," he said.

