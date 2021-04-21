Xi says China to work with Saudi Arabia to build fair climate governance regime

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2019 shows wind turbines amid blooming sunflowers in Sitan Township of Jingtai County in Baiyin, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Nie Jianjiang)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia and other members of the international community to build an equitable climate governance regime that is cooperative and beneficial to all.

In a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Xi also called for concerted efforts to push for a comprehensive and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

Climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are both major challenges facing mankind and should be tackled with a collective response by all countries within multilateral frameworks, Xi stressed.

The Chinese side, he said, supports Saudi Arabia's proposals and measures on promoting global climate governance and sustainable development, and stands ready to work with the international community to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2018 shows a photovoltaic power base in Kubuqi Desert of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Xi asked Mohammed to convey his greetings to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Pointing out that China and Saudi Arabia are comprehensive strategic partners and also important cooperation partners, Xi noted that over recent years, bilateral relations have witnessed comprehensive development, with political mutual trust growing ever deeper and cooperation in various areas expanding continuously.

The two countries, he added, have become good friends, good partners and good brothers that trust each other and commit to win-win cooperation and common development.

Xi said China views its ties with Saudi Arabia from a strategic and long-term perspective, and respects Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and development path.

China stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia to build an all-round, high-level cooperation pattern that covers such areas as energy, economy, trade and high technology, and deepen coordination on international and regional affairs, so as to lift the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels.

Mohammed conveyed King Salman's sincere greetings and best wishes to Xi.

Calling China a trustworthy good brother and important strategic partner of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince said his country is willing to work with China to deepen their friendship and mutual trust, strengthen mutually-beneficial cooperation in such fields as energy, economy and trade, and cement the strategic synergy between Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to further lift the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia, he said, firmly supports China's legitimate position on issues concerning its core interests.

Saudi Arabia appreciates China's intended nationally determined contributions, he said, adding that his country has proposed the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, and is willing to strengthen strategic cooperation with China on climate response and environment protection.

